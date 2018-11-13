Some reminders from AAA to have a smooth ride all winter

HAZELWOOD, Mo. - Driving in the frosty conditions usually comes as people embark on a road trip for Christmas or New Years, however in St. Louis those conditions have come a bit earlier.
Fox 2`s Katherine Hessel is live at AAA where she is talking with experts about how to prepare your car for the winter.
Here are some tips from AAA:
- Check all fluid levels- oil, radiator coolant, brake fluid, wiper fluid
- Check tire pressure
- Inside your car keep:
- Blanket
- Jumper cables
- Gloves
- Reflective signage
- Salt, sand or kitty litter
- Phone charger
- Use grocery bags to tie around side view mirrors and windshield wipers to prevent ice build up
- Wipe down weatherstrip with silicone
- Use WD40 in door lock cylinder
- Check tire pressure and treed