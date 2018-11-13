Some reminders from AAA to have a smooth ride all winter

Posted 6:19 am, November 13, 2018, by

HAZELWOOD, Mo. -  Driving in the frosty conditions usually comes as people embark on a road trip for Christmas or New Years, however in St. Louis those conditions have come a bit earlier.

Fox 2`s Katherine Hessel is live at AAA where she is talking with experts about how to prepare your car for the winter.

Here are some tips from AAA:

  • Check all fluid levels- oil, radiator coolant, brake fluid, wiper fluid
  • Check tire pressure
  • Inside your car keep:
    • Blanket
    • Jumper cables
    • Gloves
    • Reflective signage
    • Salt, sand or kitty litter
    • Phone charger
  • Use grocery bags to tie around side view mirrors and windshield wipers to prevent ice build up
  •  Wipe down weatherstrip with silicone
  • Use WD40 in door lock cylinder
  • Check tire pressure and treed