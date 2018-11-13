× St. Francois County man arrested for grandmother’s murder

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 28-year-old Bismarck, Missouri man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of his 67-year-old grandmother.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Bismarck police found the body of Brenda DeClue in her home Sunday afternoon while conducting a wellness check.

Police determined DeClue’s death was neither accidental nor self-inflicted. An autopsy Monday revealed DeClue died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Meanwhile, investigators said Aaron Wilkinson made statements to people in neighboring Washington County that he killed DeClue. Those individuals notified local authorities, who contacted Bismarck police.

Police said Wilkinson and DeClue lived together.

Wilkinson was charged with first-degree murder and jailed on a million-dollar bond.