St. Louis City offering free firewood starting today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The city of St. Louis is offering free firewood at three locations starting today. It will be available until the first week of March 2019.

The wood is offered on a first come, first served basis. The city of St. Louis says that the wood is typically dropped off after 3pm on Tuesdays. Commercial vehicles and trailers are prohibited due to park restrictions.

The city of St. Louis says that the wood comes from the removal of dead or structurally damaged trees from City streets and parks.

Firewood Pickup Locations:

Forest Park – Lower Muny Opera Parking Lot

Carondelet Park – Compost and Recycling location off Holly Hills Drive

O’Fallon Park – North of Picnic Site #4

For questions, contact the Forestry Division at (314) 613-7200