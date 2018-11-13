Surveillance video released of Dollar General murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for the murder of a Dollar General employee. Robert Woods, 40, was covering another employee's shift when he was gunned down at the 4038 North Grand location.

The suspect walked into the store just after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 1 attempting to commit a robbery and then started shooting. Woods was struck by a bullet and killed. The suspect ran from the store empty-handed.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male with a medium build. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, purple or blue sweatpants and a baseball cap with a red bill. The suspect was last seen fleeing east on foot, through an apartment complex armed with a handgun.

If you have any information you are asked to call St. Louis Metro PD or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS or the Homicide Division at (314) 444-5371..