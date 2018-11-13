The Rep show ‘A Christmas Story’ opens on November 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A Christmas classic 'A Christmas Story' is now being brought to the stage at The Repertory Theatre.

Laurie Mcdonnel with The Rep joined FOX 2 with details on some new features for the show. The shows will feature an early 7 p.m. start time, selfies with Santa Claus before the show, and goodie bags for all kids ages 12 and under!

The family nights will be held on each Wednesday night; November 28 at 7p.m., December 5 at 7pm; and December 12 at 7p.m.

Tickets for the show start at $27.50

A Christmas Story

November 28th - December 23rd

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis