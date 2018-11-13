× ‘The World’s Best Sandwich’ is at this St. Louis barbecue restaurant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The best sandwich in the world can be found at St. Louis barbecue restaurant. David Molina’s Cuban Reuben earned first place in the World Food Championships.

The World Food Championships was held last weekend in Orange Beach, Alabama. They bill themselves as the largest competition in the sport of cooking. Winners from previous competitions meet for a chance to earn top honors and a share of hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money.

The World Food Championships say they’re also the springboard for many up and coming culinary stars and home cooks as they seek TV fame through many well-known food shows and acting opportunities.

Sugarfire Smokehouse posted an image of their award-winning sandwich to Instagram with this description:

“BEHOLD!!!! The World’s Best Sandwich according to @worldfoodchampionships! The Cuban Reuben — smoked ham, mustard, pulled pork, pastrami, swiss, and pickle, all tucked between two sourdough grilled cheese sandwiches. The grilled cheese sandwiches were made with provolone, white American cheese and Koops’ Horseradish Mustard. Congratulations to the 2018 World Sandwich Champion David ‘Big Torta’ Molina!!”

Molina took home $10,000 and the honor of best sandwich in the world. You can sample it at several of Sugarfire Smokehouse’s locations in St. Louis.