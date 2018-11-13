‘The World’s Best Sandwich’ is at this St. Louis barbecue restaurant
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The best sandwich in the world can be found at St. Louis barbecue restaurant. David Molina’s Cuban Reuben earned first place in the World Food Championships.
The World Food Championships was held last weekend in Orange Beach, Alabama. They bill themselves as the largest competition in the sport of cooking. Winners from previous competitions meet for a chance to earn top honors and a share of hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money.
The World Food Championships say they’re also the springboard for many up and coming culinary stars and home cooks as they seek TV fame through many well-known food shows and acting opportunities.
Sugarfire Smokehouse posted an image of their award-winning sandwich to Instagram with this description:
“BEHOLD!!!! The World’s Best Sandwich according to @worldfoodchampionships! The Cuban Reuben — smoked ham, mustard, pulled pork, pastrami, swiss, and pickle, all tucked between two sourdough grilled cheese sandwiches. The grilled cheese sandwiches were made with provolone, white American cheese and Koops’ Horseradish Mustard. Congratulations to the 2018 World Sandwich Champion David ‘Big Torta’ Molina!!”
Molina took home $10,000 and the honor of best sandwich in the world. You can sample it at several of Sugarfire Smokehouse’s locations in St. Louis.
View this post on Instagram
BEHOLD!!!! The World's Best Sandwich according to @worldfoodchampionships! THE Cuban Reuben — smoked ham, mustard, pulled pork, pastrami, swiss, and pickle, all tucked between two sourdough grilled cheese sandwiches. The grilled cheese sandwiches were made with provolone, white American cheese and Koops’ Horseradish Mustard. Congratulations to the 2018 World Sandwich Champion David 'Big Torta' Molina!! #wearethechampions 🏆 🥇 🎉 🏆 🥇 🎉 #thecubanreuben #pulledpork #smokedham #pastrami #pork #FoodSport #WFC2018 #FoodChamps #koopsmustard @koopsmustard #worldfoodchampionships #sandwichesofinstagram #sammichyeats #sandwichgram #sandwichoftheday #competition #eat #worldfoodchampionships2018 #sugarfiresmokehouse #eater #thrillist #forkyeah #eatingfortheinsta #foodcompetition #EEEEEATS
View this post on Instagram
🏆 🥪 👑 💰 🌎 To everybody out there who has ever put anything between two slices of bread, worked at subway, eaten a sandwich on any continent, grilled a cheese, you name it….as of last night, and not to brag or overdramatize, but you might want to bow down and kiss the ring anyway because our chef and partner David “big Torta” Molina brought us the title of world sandwich champion at the World Food Championships in orange beach Alabama!! BEST SANDWICH IN THE WORLD congrats Dave you are the man!!!! @worldfoodchampionships @koopsmustard @marshall63301 @hipointedrivein