Win tickets to see A Christmas Carol at the Fox Theatre!

A Yuletide tradition, A CHRISTMAS CAROL comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre December 6 – 9. It is one of the most widely viewed productions of the Dickens tale in the nation, annually performing for over 100,000 people in over 60 cities across the country! Register to win a family-four pack to see the show!

FOX 2 and the Fox Theatre have teamed up for the FOX² Food Drive!

Save on tickets by donating canned goods in the Fox Box Office now thru December 9th! Just bring in five non-perishable items and receive $5 off per ticket to A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Plus, there are no service fees if you buy at the box office. All items donated benefit Operation Food Search. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Donations for $5 off on tickets for A CHRISTMAS CAROL will begin Monday, November 12th.

A Christmas Carol features a spirited ensemble of 23 performers who bring Dickens’ fable of redemption to life on a magical set created by noted designer James Othuse. A full array of timeless carols such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Away In a Manger” and “Here We Come A-Wassailing” are interwoven within the classic story of a tight-fisted, middle-class merchant Ebenezer Scrooge and all the beloved characters from Dickens’ 1843 novel.

The heartwarming tale depicts Scrooge, whose values are focused exclusively on profit, and his conflicts with the struggling Cratchit family, whose tragic problems typified the working class during the Industrial Revolution in Victorian England. The touching climax is based on Dickens’ belief that the ills of a greedy world can be healed by brotherhood and unselfishness.

The colorful scenery and elaborate costumes faithfully recreate the Victorian period. Exceptional voices, lively dancing and dazzling special effects like the mysterious spinning bed combine to create a spectacular holiday treat for the entire family.

Contest rules