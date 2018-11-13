Woman grazed by bullet in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, lll. - Someone opened fire early Tuesday morning on three separate homes in East St.Louis.

A bullet grazed one woman just before midnight at a house on North 15th street. According to authorities, when police arrived on the scene she refused medical treatment.

Then shortly before 12:30 a.m. bullets broke out windows in a house and a parked car on North 44th Street.

Shots were then fired at a third home around 1:30 a.m. on Monroe Avenue.

Police are investigating if any of these shootings are related.