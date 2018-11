Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - WWE returns to St. Louis for the final time in 2018 with smackdown live on November 13th at Enterprise Center.

WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E the "Patriarchs of Positivity" join FOX2 in the Morning.

Tickets start at just $20 and are on sale now!

WWE Smackdown Live

6:30pm Tuesday, Nov 13

Enterprise Center