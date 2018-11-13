You Paid For It: Airport project cost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It Team taking a fresh look at two of the St. Louis-area's priciest airport projects.

Together, MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah and the controversial runway at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport will cost taxpayers more than $1.3 billion.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 looked to see what's changed from when these deals were first unveiled. Both have been heavily criticized. We discovered MidAmerica in Mascoutah may be set to take-off while the billion-dollar Lambert runway may still be grounded.

Directors of both airports said their projects were good deals for taxpayers.