ST. LOUIS – It’s been said that there is no better teacher than experience.

Breast Cancer survivor and owner of Your BoobTique.com Jaime Zografos joined FOX 2 to discuss all of the products for women in the recovery stage that her “Boobtique” as to offer.

YourBoobtique is a one-stop shop for breast cancer gifts that help others, created by a survivor for survivors. A portion of the proceeds goes to help breast cancer patients.