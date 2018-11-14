3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in Columbia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Three people died Tuesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle accident involving tractor-trailers on Interstate 70 in Columbia.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place before 12:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 133.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash.

The names of the deceased accident victims were not released, pending notification of family members.

The cause of the accident was not immediately disclosed. The investigation remains ongoing, state police said.

#I70UPDATE Clean up continues at the 133mm. Right lane is now open. Preliminary info: 6 vehicles involved. 3 confirmed fatalities. We are working to notify the families now. Additional details will be released on our online reports pic.twitter.com/81jnIW6vzR — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) November 14, 2018