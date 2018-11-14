× 4 dead in crash involving several vehicles near Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Four people died in a crash involving several vehicles on Interstate 70 near Columbia.

Boone County assistant fire chief Gale Blomenkamp says the crash involved a semi-trailer truck, which was hauling two other semis, as well as a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles.

The Columbia Missourian reports a passenger in one car and the driver of another passenger vehicle died at the scene. An injured truck driver died at a Columbia hospital emergency room.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a fourth person died later at a hospital. No names have been released.

The accident occurred while Interstate 70 was already shut down because of a vehicle fire. That shut-down caused a backup, which played a part in the crash.

The accident closed westbound lanes of the interstate for three hours.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com