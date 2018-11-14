Authorities looking for missing St. Louis ballet dancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Authorities are looking for a dancer for the St. Louis Ballet after her car was found at a northeast Missouri lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the missing woman is 23-year-old Raffaella Maria Stroik, who joined the ballet last year. Her profile on the ballet's website says she is from South Bend, Indiana.

Troopers and park rangers began investigating Tuesday after finding her car parked for a second straight day near a boat ramp at Mark Twain Lake State Park. She was last seen Monday morning at a Whole Foods in suburban St. Louis. The grocery store is about a two-hour drive from the rural Monroe County lake.

Stroik is about 5-foot-7 and 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that she normally wears in a ponytail.