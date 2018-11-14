× Body of missing St. Louis ballerina discovered in Mark Twain Lake

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. – The body of a missing St. Louis area ballerina was found in the water at Mark Twain Lake State Park at around 9:40am Wednesday near the 107 boat ramp. Raffaella Maria Stroik, 23, lived in St. Louis but is originally from South Bend, Indiana. She performed with the St. Louis Ballet.

Investigators say a private plane pilot located what he believed to be a person in the water and notified the Patrol. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division responded and recovered Stroik’s body.

The circumstances surrounding her death are not known at this time. SkyFOX Helicopter was in the air as people returned after a search for her body. An ambulance and several police vehicles could be seen near the lake.

Stroik was last seen Monday morning at the Whole Foods Market in Town and Country. Her vehicle was found the same day, two hours away, in rural Monroe County. The ranger who discovered the vehicle did not think much of it since no missing persons report was filed at that time.

A Missouri State Trooper saw that Stroik’s car was still in the parking lot, Tuesday. The car was locked, and her personal belongings, including a cell phone, were found inside the vehicle.

“Her keys were found laying outside the vehicle,” said MSHP Sgt. Eric Brown. “They appeared to have been intentionally placed in a certain spot on the vehicle.”

Law enforcement contacted Stroik’s family. It was determined she was missing and a report was filed. Authorities conducted a search for the missing woman on the ground and in the air. Crews searched the water as well. The search was called off when it became too dark Tuesday night.

A press conference will be held at 2pm Wednesday at Mark Twain Lake State Park.

This is a video from the St. Louis Ballet. They introduce new performers, including Raffaella Maria Stroik, to their Facebook fans: