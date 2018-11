Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The November portion of Missouri's firearms deer season opened this past Saturday and is underway now through November 20. This weekend was also the third year the Conservation Department undertook mandatory sampling to test for Chronic Wasting Disease.

Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss the mandatory sampling.

For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov.