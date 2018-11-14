Delicious desserts available at Celebrating Life Cake Boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Celebrating Life Cake Boutique is offering a large variety of scratch made pies for Thanksgiving which include chocolate silk, apple crumb, caramel apple pecan, pumpkin, cherry crumb, pecan, coconut cream, banana cream, key lime, or peanut butter chocolate chip. They use only the finest ingredients, and all desserts are baked to order and are never frozen. They even have gluten free, nut-free and dairy-free options.

Sue thrasher, owner of Celebrating Life Cakes Boutique, joins the show to give some more information on the desserts.

For more information, visit www.celebratinglifecakes.com.