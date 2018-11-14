Educating to prevent child abuse and neglect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — It is hard enough being a parent in today's world, but imagine taking on all the responsibilities of parenthood at a young age. It's something the non profit Cope 24 is trying to prevent through education. Their mission is to reduce incidences of child abuse and neglect by reaching these kids at a young age.

The founder, Rene Howitt, joins the show this morning to talk about how they are working their way through hundreds of schools across the nation.

For more information on Cope 24 and their gala head to www.cope24.com.