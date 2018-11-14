Helmet cam shows New Athens firefighters rescue dog pinned under shed

NEW ATHENS Ill. — Firefighters recorded video of a dog rescue Monday. They say the animal was stuck under a shed with a wooden joist pinning her hind legs and hip.

Overgrown trees near the shed had firefighters backing their trucks a half mile to get to the shed. They used high-pressure airbags to lift the shed off of the dog. They though the dog may have broken a hip bone or fractured a leg because she would not move.

It turns out that the dog was in shock. They were able to coax the dog out with some assistance.