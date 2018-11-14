× Missouri, Illinois bank robbery suspect reaches plea deal

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to robbing five Illinois banks as part of a plea deal in which he won’t be charged for a sixth robbery in Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 30-year-old Dandre Brown, of Godfrey, Illinois, admitted to five counts of bank robbery and one charge of transporting a stolen vehicle across state lines.

Prosecutors say that from November 2017 through January, he stole nearly $37,000 by robbing banks in the Illinois towns of Alton, East Alton, Edwardsville, Wood River and Godfrey and one bank in the Missouri town of Florissant. He was identified after dropping a robbery note that still had fingerprints on it. U.S. Marshals took him into custody in Atlanta.

Sentencing is set for February.