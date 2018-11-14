New cholesterol guidelines suggest a ‘lifespan approach’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The annual American College of Cardiology Conference was in Dallas last weekend and there were several heart-related stories that came out of it, a big one was new guidelines for cholesterol.

The guidelines for treating high cholesterol, which affects nearly one in three American adults, were pulled together by experts from the American Heart Association and 11 other health organizations.

Dr. Michael Lim, Cardiologist with SLUCare and SSM Health SLU Hospital discusses some of the new guidelines.