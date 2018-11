Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS — New parents want the best for their babies and that means feeding them healthy baby food. But some of the store bought foods are high in sugar and over-processed. Momma Gourmet might be the answer. It's a weekly meal kit service to help parents make their own baby food at home.

Kelly Kalseth is the founder of the company and the "chief momma officer" who joins the show to discuss her product.

For more information, visit www.mommagourmet.com.