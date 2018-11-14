One STL is spreading the word about recycling responsibly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Some recycling programs are actually shutting down because of unaccepted materials being included in the recyclables, the number one culprit is plastic bags!

Americans use 100 billion plastic bags a year which requires 12 million barrels of oil to manufacture. You may want to recycle them, but that can be a problem.

Rachel Greathouse is a recycling program specialist with St. Louis Recycles talks about what can and cannot be recycled along with One-STL Recycling Campaign.

AMERICA RECYCLES DAY

Forest Park World's Fair Pavilion

Friday, November 16th

8am to 3pm

www.RecycleResponsibly.org