One STL is spreading the word about recycling responsibly

ST. LOUIS - Some recycling programs are actually shutting down because of unaccepted materials being included in the recyclables, the number one culprit is plastic bags!
Americans use 100 billion plastic bags a year which requires 12 million barrels of oil to manufacture. You may want to recycle them, but that can be a problem.
Rachel Greathouse is a recycling program specialist with St. Louis Recycles talks about what can and cannot be recycled along with One-STL Recycling Campaign.
AMERICA RECYCLES DAY
Forest Park World's Fair Pavilion
Friday, November 16th
8am to 3pm
www.RecycleResponsibly.org