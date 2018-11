Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — We're gearing up for the Thanksgiving holiday and so is Pastaria, the casual Italian concept from James Beard Award winner Gerard Craft in Clayton. For those who need help hosting over the holidays, the restaurant offers savory sides and beautiful desserts available for order and pick-up.

Niche Food Group pastry chef Sarah Osborn-Blue and Pastaria's Executive Chef Ashley Shelton join the show to talk more about the decadent desserts and treats for the holidays!