Police arrest accused MetroLink serial groper

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man is accused of groping women and exposing himself on MetroLink trains.

There are lengthy time gaps between offenses, so there’s a big concern there are more victims police just don't know about yet. St. Louis County police confirmed this goes back to at least September 6, when a woman reported the 27-year-old suspect touched her inappropriately and exposed himself while she was riding.

More than a month later, another report of inappropriate touching – with the victim describing the same suspect.

The last report was taken a little more than three weeks ago. Again: inappropriate touching.

Police said the youngest victim was 16.

Riders applauded the victims for coming forward to report the crime.

"Kudos to those ladies who were brave enough to speak out and say something, because it definitely could have happened again," said Janae Meyers.

A police spokesperson said the suspect used a victim's phone to access social media, which helped investigators identify him.

He's since surrendered to authorities. Police have yet to release his name. Sexual misconduct charges are pending.