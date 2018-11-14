× RECIPE: Vegan Soul Thanksliving ‘Citrus Cranberry Sauce’

ST. LOUIS – Who says vegans can’t have a Thanksgiving dinner?

Vegan Soul Thanksliving joined Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen to make Citrus Cranberry Sauce!

INGREDIENTS

1 Bag Of Cranberries

2 Organic Oranges

1 Organic Lemon

2-1/2 Cups Of Sugar

DIRECTIONS

In a small sauce pot add cranberries.

Squeeze fresh orange juice, lemon juice, add sugar, and stir.

Bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes, (sauce will be thick, if not simmer for additional 3-5 minutes)

Remove from heat and place in processor or blend for jelly consistency.

Store in a container and allow to cool!

Soul Vegan Thanksliving

Covo STL

Nov. 18th 4- 7 P.M.

401 Pine St.

(314) 601-2121

SoulVeganThanksLiving.SimpleTix.com