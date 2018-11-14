× Senate overrides Gov. Rauner’s veto on immigrant crime-victim visas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois Senate has voted to override a veto of legislation encouraging immigrants who are victims of crime to cooperate with police.

Senate President John Cullerton’s plan was approved 40-12 Wednesday. It would set a 90-day deadline for law enforcement officials to complete paperwork immigrants need for visas to stay in this country.

The Chicago Democrat says it’s prompted by an illegal sex trade which lures or forces girls and women from other countries to come to the U.S.

Federal law established the visas for cooperative victims. Cullerton says some law enforcement agencies delay completion or ignore it.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed the proposal in August. He says setting a deadline could result in mistakes or perjury.

The House considers the veto next.

___

The bill is SB34.