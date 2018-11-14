Song of the Day – Michael Buble

One of country music’s biggest stars has chosen St. Louis as the city to start his 2019 North American stadium tour. Garth Brooks is coming to The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, March 9, 2019! FOX 2 wants you to win a pair of tickets before they go on sale Friday, 11/16 at 10am.

“I can’t think of how much joy it brings me to say St. Louis. We were lucky enough to have multiple shows there in the comeback tour. It was just beautiful. Just night after night. A love fest. If there ever was a show, that as an artist, you would personally ask people to show up for; it would be St. Louis. That is going to start it all for us,” said Garth Brooks.

Brooks says that the 2019 tour will reflect his first ever tour. He wants to turn the entire arena into a honkey tonk. They are looking to entertain 100% of the crowd. The playlist will be a mix of old, new, and music from other artists.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. There is an eight ticket limit. Purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or call Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or through the Ticketmaster app.