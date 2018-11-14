× Space heater sparks early morning house fire; five people escape

ST. LOUIS – A family of five woke up to flames in their home early Wednesday morning

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. on Victory Court in north St. Louis County.

According to officials, there was an electrical short in a cord to a space heater that caused the blaze. One resident of the home said she heard a popping sound coming from the back bedroom.

Fire crews had to punch holes into the walls to make sure that all of the flames were out before leaving the scene.

All five family members and two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to make it out safely.

Lucky firefighters did not have to connect to a hydrant to fight this fire, with the cold morning temperatures the entire street would have been a sheet of ice.