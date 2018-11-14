Winter storm expected to bring several inches of snow to St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There is a winter storm in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. The heaviest snow will be south and just east of St. Louis, but it is very close. Snow will develop from south to north Wednesday night and continue at least through noon Thursday.

Two bands of heavy snow are expected to form. The first one will stretch from roughly Steelville Missouri to Pinckneyville, Illinois. That will fade and eventually be replaced further northeast from metro St. Louis up I-70 into Illinois. Within both bands I expect totals of 4" or more to be common.

The northwest edge of the storm is a tough nut to crack. The gradient between no snow and 4" or more could stretch over only a few miles. It is likely even tighter than I have shown in my maps. What you see is my best first rough forecast.

Obviously, standard disclaimers apply. A shift of 20 miles east or west will drastically change the outcome, especially in areas along I-44 through metro STL, and west of I-55 in Illinois.

If you are right on the 4"+ and 2-4" line, that means you could get 3-5 inches of snow. The National Weather Service says that there could be hazardous travel conditions Thursday afternoon and evening.