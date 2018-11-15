× Deer jumps through couple’s window, causes major damage

Franklin, TN (WSMV) — A deer jumped through a Franklin couple’s living room window Wednesday, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

“There’s a blood trail and dirt and broken glass,” said Kayla Kleibscheidel, the homeowner.

Kleibscheidel says her husband received a phone call from the alarm company saying the window was broken, the alarm is going off and police are on the way.

Kleibscheidel was at work and asked her friend, Gina, to check out the damage to the window.

“We looked really close and it looked like there was hair, so it wasn’t hard to figure out that it looked like deer hair,” said Gina Grimm. “Just not your typical Wednesday, but here we are.”

Police found the deer in the home office and blood trails throughout the other rooms. When they tried getting the deer out of the home, it ran into the bathroom.

“It didn’t want to come out. It went in the tub, turned on the water, just making a mess,” said Kleibscheidel. “I think eventually it got tired and it settled down. I think it fell asleep on our floor, so they put a blanket over it and then they called animal control.”

Police told her it was a doe, which they say is surprising.

“They’ve heard of bucks going through because they’re very aggressive, but they’ve never heard of a doe going through a window, so they think it was scared or something,” said Kleibscheidel.

The deer is okay. She was limping, but able to run off.