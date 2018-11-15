Drivers slide on slushy roads during morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Not everyone had the day off on this snow day Thursday. The grownups still headed into work.

Drivers on the J.J. Kelley Memorial overpass and on Interstate 270 found a slushy highway as road crews worked to keep up as the snow came down during rush hour. The MoDOT Traveler Information Map showed I-270 was “completely covered” as rush hour got started. The interstate was “partially covered” with snow south of the overpass.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Juston Wheatley said the department answered 97 calls for service before 7 a.m. Thursday. That included 60 crashes and 32 stranded motorists. He said only two people were injured, and those injuries were minor.

FOX2 / News 11 Meteorologists expected the snow to continue through the morning and ending in the afternoon. Only patience and planning for an early arrival at work was going to get commuters through a snowy Thursday.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic