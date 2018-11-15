× Early season storm dumps snow across much of Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – An early season snowstorm dumped up to 6 inches of snow in parts of southwestern and central Illinois, causing widespread school closures and some traffic snarls.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area and said some additional snowfall into Thursday evening was possible.

The heaviest Illinois snowfall totals reaching half a foot in spots were reported in a band from the St. Louis area to around Springfield. Up to 3 inches of snow had fallen by Thursday morning in the Peoria and Carbondale areas. The Chicago area had about an inch of snow.

Police say electricity was knocked out in Lebanon, about 20 miles east of St. Louis, when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole early Thursday.