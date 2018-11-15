Ferguson man charged in MetroLink groping incidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – After our exclusive reports on Fox 2 and KPLR 11 about a man accused of groping women on MetroLink trains, another possible victim has come forward, St. Louis County police confirmed Thursday.

Terron Bailey, 27, was charged with misdemeanor sexual abuse and misdemeanor sexual misconduct. He’s accused of groping a 42-year-old woman and exposing himself in September.

Investigators confirmed at least three other cases since that time, but formal charges have yet to be filed. The youngest victim is 16, police said.

Metro Transit executive director Jessica Mefford-Miller said there is now higher police visibility on trains and buses; more officers are actually riding with passengers.

A new texting service allows all passengers to text ‘metro’ for an immediate response when police are not present, she said.

Meanwhile, Bailey remains jailed on a $5,000 cash-only bond, police said. He’s also forbidden from riding Metro trains and buses as a condition of that bond.