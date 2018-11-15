‘Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway’ Hasbro releases Monopoly for Millennials

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – Hasbro is targeting a specific group this holiday season with its new version of Monopoly: Millennials.
‘Monopoly for Millennials’ reportedly centers around the “often-mocked” generation of people born between 1981 and 1996, according to USA TODAY.
The cover of the box features the tagline “Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.” and Rich Uncle Pennybags enjoying a cup of coffee, wearing a participation medal and sporting his earbuds.
Instead of collecting money as players make their way around the board, they will be collecting experiences. These experiences reportedly include “Parents’ Basement,” “Thrift Shop,” and “Farmers’ Market.”
On Walmart’s website, where the game is priced at $19.82 and currently listed as “out of stock,” the game is described as “Money doesn’t always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they’re good – or weird – last forever.” Walmart’s description also adds the frequently used millennial saying “adulting is hard.”
Meanwhile, the game has been getting mixed response on Twitter:
Monopoly for Millennials comes after Hasbro released Cheater’s Monopoly earlier this year. That version of the game encouraged players to cheat by stealing money from the bank or moving another player’s token without anyone noticing.