Health Watch: More than 15 Million people suffer from this condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 15 million Americans suffer from excessive sweating, called hyperhidrosis and have no idea they have options. Although excessive sweating is not considered to be a life-threatening condition, it can have a profound impact on daily life, making even simple tasks and interactions difficult.

Most people sweat to stay cool when in hot weather, or during physical labor or a hard workout. But patients who sweat when nothing is going on and it's not physiologically needed have hyperhidrosis. Most commonly, excessive sweating occurs in the underarms, hands, feet, forehead or groin.

Fortunately, there are options for treating excessive sweating including Botox injections, lasers and Miradry, a prescription antiperspirant.

But, SLUCare dermatologist, Dr. Dee Anna Glaser, a world-renowned expert in the treatment of hyperhidrosis, leads a team of professionals in the SLUCare Hyperhidrosis Clinic, one of the only clinics in the country specializing in the treatment of hyperhidrosis. Dr. Glaser participated in the trial for a brand new treatment for hyperhidrosis that just got FDA approval in June, and was released for prescription in October, 2018.

Qbrexza is available to treat hyperhidrosis in patients ages 9 and up. Glaser says, "We know that most of our patients who have hyperhidrosis, the disease process starts in childhood or early teens." The first of its kind to hit the market, this treatment is a game-changer. Unlike other treatment options, Qbrexza is non-invasive, easy-to-use, and painless. "Patients will apply it at nighttime. They will sleep with it on. Then, take their shower. Put on their antiperspirant in the morning if they want to, and go about their day."

Qbrexza is a topical treatment towelette meant for a single daily use. It's an anticholinergic, which blocks certain neurotransmitters in the central and nervous system. When applied to the skin, Qbrexza blocks sweat production by inhibiting activation of the sweat glands.

Dr. Glaser, together with her team evaluates your history of excessive sweating, provides a physical exam, and discusses the treatments that may be best for your type of sweating disorder. To learn more about the SLUCare hyperhidrosis clinic, click here.