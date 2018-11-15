Patrol releases names of victims of crash near Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the names of the four people killed in an accident on Interstate 70 year Columbia.

The wreck happened Wednesday afternoon. I-70 was already shut down in the area due to an earlier vehicle fire. The patrol says the fatal crash occurred when a tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Otto Kramer III of Pickerington, Ohio, struck the rear of stopped vehicles, causing them to strike other vehicles. All told, three tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Kramer died, along with the drivers of two of the cars, 63-year-old Cindy Spradlin of Auxvasse, Missouri, and 44-year-old Jennifer Temple of Columbia. A car passenger, 60-year-old Vicky Moore of Auxvasse, also was killed.