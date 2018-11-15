× Schools cancel classes in Missouri as wintry storm hits

ST. LOUIS – Dozens of schools are calling off classes in the St. Louis area as a snowstorm hits the area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that much of the region had at least 4 inches of snow by 6 a.m. Thursday. The high was in Union, which had 6 inches of snow. Places such as Lake Saint Louis, Wentzville and Warrenton saw 5 inches.

Forecasters expect about 1 inch or 2 inches more will fall by the time it tapers off around noon Thursday.

The St. Louis Zoo and some business also closed for the day because of the storm.

Bob Becker, of the Missouri Department of Transportation, says 200 snow plows were out throughout the night.