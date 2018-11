Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A jackknifed tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m Thursday.

The accident happened eastbound I-64 on the Illinois side of the Popular Street Bridge.

According to officials, the snowy streets are causing vehicles to slip and slide off the roads.

Crews were able to clear the wreck by about 3:15 a.m.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.