Snow day! Some theaters offering $6 movies for students or faculty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Need an entertaining indoor activity that the whole family can enjoy? The first snow of the season has many looking for a way to get into the spirit of the season. Students may have the day off. Now Marcus Theatres is offering a deal on movies at select locations.

Marcus Theatres are showing the latest Hollywood hits including “The Grinch,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “Instant Family.”

Best of all, Arnold, Des Peres, and St. Charles Cinemas are offering $6 movies and free complimentary-size popcorn for students and faculty all day Thursday.