× Snow delays Loop Trolley’s regular service after Thursday’s dedication

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – The snow has canceled many events in St. Louis Thursday. The Loop Trolley dedication at Delmar Hall isn’t among them. But, passenger service is suspended today.

Regular passenger service was scheduled to start today following the 10:30am dedication, It will continue when track conditions are safe enough to permit operation. Check the Loop Trolley’s website and social media to see when it starts regular service to the area.

The dedication comes after more than three years of construction in University City and St. Louis. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson will join University City Mayor Terry Crow, local dignitaries, and members of the Loop Trolley Company for a dedication ceremony Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Limit Avenue and Delmar Boulevard.

The refurbished trolley cars will carry passengers along the 2.2-mile route from the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park to the west end of the Delmar Loop.

The trolley fare system has been simplified for riders. Customers can pay $2 for a two-hour fare or $5 for an all-day fare. A 50 percent “reduced fare” is available for disabled patrons and passengers 65 years of age and older, as well as other qualifying individuals.

Construction on the $51 million project was nearly completed more than a year and a half ago but getting approval from both the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Federal Transportation Administration pushed the launch date back.

Due inclement weather, tomorrow’s 10:30am Loop Trolley dedication ceremony has been moved indoors to Delmar Hall with invited guests from fed/state/local officials, project participants and other invited guests. #herewego #clangclangclang — Loop Trolley (@LoopTrolley) November 15, 2018

From one Blue to another — good luck on the new season, @StLouisBlues!!! “Clang, clang, clang…Lets! Go! Blues!” pic.twitter.com/3CCx7ZbWzK — Loop Trolley (@LoopTrolley) October 4, 2018