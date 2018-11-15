This Thanksgiving weekend expected to be busiest travel day ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This Thanksgiving is expected to be one of the busiest travel days ever according to Airlines for America. The trend continues the industry's year of record numbers for air travel. In 2018 the TSA has recorded 20 of the 25 busiest travel days ever.

Data shows millions of Americans will fly between November 16th and November 27th, exceeding the 28.5 million who flew in 2017.

This year, Airlines for America is projecting Sunday, November 25th will be the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving season and Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 22nd, will be the lightest.