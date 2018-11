Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. The event is becoming more of an entire weekend of spending from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

Sara Skirboll with Retail Me Not talks about what to expect this year. She says shoppers plan to spend $60 more on gifts this year during Black Friday weekend in 2017 ($803 vs. $743).