With St. Louisans hunkered down at home, pizza companies see bump in orders, deliveries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For many of you, Thursday was a day to stay inside and off the roads. But for delivery drivers, it was a day for super big orders and slow and steady routes.

On a night like Wednesday night and a day like today, Imo’s Pizza may say it’s the square that knows how to prepare for hungry St. Louisans who didn’t want to go out in the snow.

Imo’s management said deliveries were up over 50 percent in the last 24 hours at their 100 stores throughout the St. Louis area. That's almost as many deliveries they make on their busiest nights of the year: the night before Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

“When we know bad weather is coming, we start calling in extra drivers (and) extra workers because we know what's going to happen,” said Dutch Guidici, store owner of Imo’s Pizza downtown. “We know that no one wants to come out, they all want us to bring food to them. We get it there as soon as it’s safe to get it there. We don't hurry, we want to make sure the people get a nice, hot, fresh product. We just bring in extra drivers so we don't have to hurry."

Guidici said the store received several large orders Friday – $400 and $500 to companies buying dozens of pizzas for their employees who were on the job.

Some customers had to wait up two hours for their delivery due to snowy road conditions. Guidici said the best way to say “thank you” to your driver for braving the storm and cold is with a generous tip.