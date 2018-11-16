After many delays, the Loop Trolley is set to roll Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo - It's been a bumpy road after many delays the Loop Trolley will be picking up passengers Friday morning.

The refurbished trolley cars will carry passengers along the 2.2-mile route from the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park to the west end of the Delmar Loop.

Customers can pay $2 for a two-hour fare or $5 for an all-day fare. A 50 percent “reduced fare” is available for disabled patrons and passengers 65 years of age and older, as well as other qualifying individuals.

Hours for the initial start of passenger service is:

Thursdays, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Fridays, 12:00pm to 11:00pm

Saturdays, 12:00pm to 11:00pm

Sundays, 12:00pm to 8:00pm