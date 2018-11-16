Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 16, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, November 16, 2018.

Segment One featured highlights of these Missouri high school football playoff games.

Zumwalt North at Battle

Trinity at Southern Boone

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate covered the Missouri state boys soccer semi-final games in Fenton, MO.

Zac had highlights of these games; Zumwalt South vs Van Horn, Webster Groves vs Glendale, CBC vs Rockhurst and DeSmet vs Lee's Summit.

Fox 2 Sports anchor and Prep Zone show host Charlie Marlow talked it over with DeSmet football coach Robert Steeples. His Spartans just completed a solid 9-3 season.

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone had Charlie and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan previewing tomorrow's high school football games, featuring these local area teams in Missouri; CBC, Vianney, Ladue, MICDS and Cardinal Ritter.

 

 