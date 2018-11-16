× Body of gunshot victim found in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The body of a man was found in a north St. Louis County neighborhood Friday morning. Police were called to the scene just before 7:00am in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive for a suspicious death. Officers found a deceased man, possibly in his early 20s, in a vacant apartment. An investigation revealed he had a gunshot wound.

The incident has been re-classified to a homicide and the investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.