Bommarito Automotive Group surprises Spirit of St. Louis charities with $50,000

ST. LOUIS - In the Spirit of the Holidays and the spirit of giving.

FOX 2 & KPLR 11 along with Bommarito Automotive Group want you to ' Pick Your Charity, Pick your Car, Truck or SUV! For a $10 donation online to one or all three Spirit of St. Louis charities - Alzheimer's Association, Marygrove or Heatupstlouis.org...you will be entered to win a 2018 Mazda CX6, or a GMC Canyon or a Honda CRV.

John Bommarito and Chuck Wallis surprised the charities with a $50,000 donation to kick off The Spirit of St. Louis. Bommarito Automotive Group wants to raise over $250,000 for the Spirit of St. Louis.