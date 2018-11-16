Children living in deplorable conditions removed from Jefferson County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Five children were removed from a Jefferson County home after investigators found them living in what they call deplorable conditions. According to police, the children range in age from five to 15-years-old.

The children were removed from the home in unincorporated Pevely on November 8, 2018. They have been placed by the department of family services. Investigators tell FOX 2 they plan to present the case to the Jefferson County prosecutor to file charges against an adult woman living in the home.