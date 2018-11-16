Fox 2 and Bommarito launch the Spirit of St. Louis campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the spirit of the holidays and the spirit of giving…it's the SPIRIT OF ST. LOUIS!

FOX 2 & KPLR 11 along with Bommarito Automotive Group want you to Pick Your Charity….Pick your Car, Truck, or SUV!

For a $10 donation online to one or all three Spirit of St. Louis charities – Alzheimer’s Association, Marygrove, or Heatupstlouis.org, you will be entered to win a 2018 Mazda CX6, or a GMC Canyon or a Honda CRV. The winner will choose their car, truck, or SUV live on Fox2 news on January 25th.

Donations are accepted from November 16, 2018 to January 18, 2019 at 5:00pm.

